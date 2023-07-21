USD/JPY clings to mild gains around 140.15-20 as it seesaws near the weekly top while rising for the fourth consecutive day ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Yen pair braces for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 140.00 despite upbeat Japan inflation, sluggish yields - July 21, 2023
- USD/INR Price Analysis: Bears flirt with symmetrical triangle support near 82.00 mark - July 21, 2023
- USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 140.00, lacks follow-through - July 20, 2023