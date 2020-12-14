USD/JPY erases losses and continues in familiar range. The USD/JPY rose more than 50 pips from the lows and printed a fresh daily high at 104.10. It is trading at 104.05, marginally higher for the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY prints fresh daily highs above 104.00, rebonds from one-month lows - December 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues To Struggle - December 14, 2020
- USD/JPY analysis: Trades below 103.80 - December 14, 2020