USD/JPY prints fresh six-year high at 119.50 on higher odds of seven rate hikes by the Fed in 2022

USD/JPY has inked a fresh six-year high at 119.50 as DXY strengths on six more rate hikes in 2022. An unchanged BOJ’s policy has weighed pressure on the Japanese yen. This week: Fed Powell’s speech, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)