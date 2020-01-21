USD/JPY prints session low under 110.00 as S&P 500 futures drop

BOJ is likely to keep key policy tools unchanged. The bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese yen strengthened a few minutes before press time, pushing USD/JPY lower from 110.21 to a session low of 109 …
