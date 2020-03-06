USD/JPY prints six-month low as US yields slide on coronavirus pandemic fears

Yen is drawing bids as US yields are losing ground. Investors are selling risk as coronavirus is beginning to look like a pandemic. USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity with coronavirus-led risk-off …
