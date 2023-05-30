With the 3-day weekend for the US and UK in the rear-view mirror, we can look forward to replenished trading volumes for major exchanges. The low-liquidity environment has allowed the US dollar rally …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY pulls back from 6 months highs ahead of a busy data week - May 29, 2023
- USD/JPY drops sharply to near 140.00 as USD Index faces selling action ahead of US Employment - May 29, 2023
- USD/JPY lures buyers around mid-140.00s despite downbeat Japan Unemployment Rate, focus on risk catalysts - May 29, 2023