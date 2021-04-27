USD/JPY pulls back from intraday high above 108.00 on BOJ’s cautious optimism

USD/JPY trims intraday gains following the BOJ inaction. BOJ conveys economic uncertainty in the quarterly report. Market sentiment dwindles amid covid, stimulus chatters, DXY snaps two-day downtrend.
