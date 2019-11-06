USD/JPY remains under pressure after BOJ minutes. Risk-tone dwindles amid mixed trade headlines, Fedspeak. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI, speeches from the Fed policymakers in the spotlight. Despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY pulls back from multi-day high after BOJ minutes, eyes on Japan PMI for now - November 5, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Testing 200 Day EMA - November 5, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish breakout around the corner - November 5, 2019