The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the session highs of about 134.330 to trade at about 134.105. The currency pair appears to be forming a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Session Highs to Trade at About 134.105 - April 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Signal: Sees A Lift Early On Wednesday - April 21, 2023
- USD/JPY jumps to fresh daily peak, eyes mid-134.00s on upbeat US PMI prints - April 21, 2023