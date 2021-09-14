USD/JPY pushes above 110.00 ahead of US inflation data

US Dollar Index remains steady above 92.60 despite lower US Treasury yields. The USD/JPY pair prints minute gains on Tuesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair tested the high of 110.16 in the …
