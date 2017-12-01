USD/JPY: quiet consolidation near weekly highs

US Treasury yields to set the tone in the last session of the week. National inflation steady, but Tokyo figures giving encouraging signs. The USD/JPY pair reached a weekly high of 112.69 late Thursday, a couple of pips below last week’s high, from where …
