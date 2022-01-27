USD/JPY rallies for the second-straight day trading around 115.20

USD/JPY is upward biased, though a break above the 115.30-45 region would open the door for a test of YTD highs. The US dollar extends its rally against the Japanese yen, trading at 115.23, a gain of …
