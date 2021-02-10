The USD/JPY pair rallied over 40 pips and shot to fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading near the 104.70 region, up around 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY rallies over 40 pips from two-week lows, jumps to 104.85 area - February 10, 2021
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weaker on Demand for Risk, Stimulus Hopes - February 10, 2021
- USD/JPY: Scope for further pullbacks – UOB - February 10, 2021