Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe USD/JPY is unlikely to advance beyond 116.00 amid ongoing expectations of tighter monetary policy globally. Key quotes “Looking ahead, given the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Rally unlikely to continue beyond 116.00 – Goldman Sachs - October 25, 2021
- USD/JPY remains strong near 113.70 amid firmer USD - October 25, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD down after soft German data, growth angst - October 25, 2021