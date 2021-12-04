A near-term correction appears to be unfolding in USD /JPY after it cleared the March 2017 high (115.50), with the decline from the yearly high (115.52) largely tracking the weakness in longer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report - December 4, 2021
- Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break? - December 3, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Over 113.173 Could Trigger Rally into 114.029 – 114.380 - December 3, 2021