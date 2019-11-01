USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes

A bittersweet mood from investors may boost the Yen. The USD/JPY could be in the process of carving out a rising wedge candlestick formation. This is typically a reversal pattern and if so, may down …
