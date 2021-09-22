USD/JPY lacks directional strength in the middle of the week. Higher US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar. FOMC and Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate decision to drive market sentiment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY reaches multi-month lows near 109.20 ahead of FOMC, BOJ - September 21, 2021
- USD/JPY reached a weekly low, breaks beneath 109.50 ahead of BoJ and FOMC meetings - September 21, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Gains After Trudeau Wins Third Term; FOMC in Focus - September 21, 2021