BOJ divergence can keep buyers hopeful even as intervention talks tease short-term sellers. USD/JPY bounces off intraday low towards regaining 143.00 even as Monday’s off in Japan restricts the yen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rebound pokes 143.00 amid Japan’s holiday, Fed, BOJ eyed - September 18, 2022
- USD/JPY bears in charge but bulls eye 150.00s longer-term - September 18, 2022
- Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY At Pivotal Point Ahead Of Fed, Boj Rate Decision - September 18, 2022