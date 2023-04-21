USD/JPY has made a recovery move from 134.00 despite an acceleration in Japan’s Inflation. Annual headline CPI has accelerated to 3.2% vs. 2.6% and core CPI has jumped to 3.8% against estimates of 3.4 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rebounds from 134.00 despite Japan’s Inflation accelerates - April 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears lurking near 134.50 for a downside correction - April 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend Is Still Bullish - April 20, 2023