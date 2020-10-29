USD/JPY rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through amid weaker risk sentiment

USD/JPY managed to find some support near 104.00 mark amid broad-based USD strength. The USD stood tall after data showed that the US economy grew 33.1% in July-Sept. quarter. A fresh leg down in the …
