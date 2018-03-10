USD/JPY Rebounds From Near 105.50; Can Bulls Drive The Battle Higher?

USD/JPY traded higher yesterday, after it hit support near the 105.50 level and now looks to be heading for a test near the 106.45 resistance. The pair continues to trade below the downtrend line taken from the peak of the 8th of January, but also above a …
