USD/JPY remains above key technical area above 128.00. The USD/JPY dropped further on Thursday and bottomed at 128.07, reaching the lowest level in two weeks. It remained above 128.00 and trimmed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rebounds from two-week lows near 128.00 as Dollar gains momentum - February 2, 2023
- USD/JPY: The short-term risk quickly looks to be turning lower again – Credit Suisse - February 2, 2023
- USD/JPY: 120-125 seen as the target for the next couple of months – TDS - February 2, 2023