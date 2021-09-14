USD/JPY: Rebounds from weekly lows near 109.50 on USD recovery

US Dollar Index recovers from the daily lows toward 92.70. After testing the weekly lows in the American session, USD/JPY manages to push above 109.70 in a 20-pip movement. The disappointing US …
