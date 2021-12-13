USD/JPY is trading better bid on the Tokyo open, having regained 113.50, finding support from an improvement in the market sentiment. The positive open on the S&P 500 futures helps the bulls recover …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY recaptures 113.50 as S&P 500 futures open higher - December 12, 2021
- USD/JPY sticks close to 113.50 mark as long-term US yields remain subdued - December 10, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD wins slight reprieve from US inflation reaction - December 10, 2021