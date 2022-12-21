The dollar’s recent drubbing suffered at the hands of the yen has forced some of its backers to rein in their bullish bets on concerns the Bank of Japan’s hawkish pivot on monetary policy earlier this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY traces sluggish US Treasury bond yields near 132.50, US GDP eyed - December 21, 2022
- USD/JPY recent meltdown forces backers to flee as Goldman Sachs ends bullish call - December 21, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast: Plunges After Bank Of Japan Surprises - December 21, 2022