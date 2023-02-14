USD/JPY registers gains of 0.50%, above the 133.00 mark. US inflation data, albeit mixed, spurred a jump in US Treasury bond yields, a tailwind for the USD/JPY. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Daily close …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY reclaims 133.00 after mixed January’s US CPI report - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Dips Slightly on Tuesday - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY: The US CPI will drive its direction - February 14, 2023