The USD/JPY pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and the buying interest picks up pace after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision. Spot prices climb back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY reclaims 148.00 in reaction to BoJ’s decision to maintain status quo - September 21, 2023
- EUR/JPY moves above 157.50 amid BoJ remained interest rates unchanged - September 21, 2023
- Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150 - September 21, 2023