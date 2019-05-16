USD/JPY: recovering within range, bears still lead

Bouncing within range, the USD/JPY pair remains subdued amid lower Treasury yields. US calendar with little relevant macroeconomic data focus on US-Sino trade tensions. The USD/JPY pair trades little …
