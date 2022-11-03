The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s post-FOMC recovery from a multi-day low and attracts some sellers near the 148.00 mark on Thursday. The intraday downtick, however, finds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY holds above 21-EMA support, struggles for direction ahead of US NFP data - November 3, 2022
- USD/JPY recovers a few pips from daily low, finds some support ahead of 147.00 mark - November 3, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Edging Lower on Intervention Fears Ahead of US Services PMI Data - November 3, 2022
Discussion about this post