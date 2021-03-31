USD/JPY remains on track to close sixth straight day in the positive territory. US Dollar Index erased large portion of daily losses in late American session. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY recovers above 110.70 as 10-year US T-bond yield starts to push higher
USD/JPY remains on track to close sixth straight day in the positive territory. US Dollar Index erased large portion of daily losses in late American session. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 2% …