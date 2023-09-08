USD/JPY attracts fresh buying following the release of the final GDP report from Japan. Intervention fears hold back bulls from placing fresh bets amid a modest USD downfall. The Fed-BoJ policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, intervention fears cap the upside amid retreating USD - September 8, 2023
- US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY? - September 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Hawkish Fed vs. Japan’s Economic Dips—How Prices Might Tilt - September 7, 2023