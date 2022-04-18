USD/JPY recovers from daily lows at 126.30 as DXY strengthens on downbeat market tone

USD/JPY pares the majority of its intraday losses amid risk-off impulse. Uncertainty over the rate hike by the Fed is underpinning the DXY. The speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the key …
