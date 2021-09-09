USD/JPY bulls stepping back in and price corrects bearish daily impulse. The dollar index ended Wall Street down nearly 0.2% as measured by DXY. USD/JPY is moving back in on the 108 figure following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY recovers in a firm correction of daily bearsh impulse - September 9, 2021
- USD/JPY drops further to the 109.70 zone amid lower US yields - September 9, 2021
- USD/JPY analysis: Continues to decline - September 9, 2021