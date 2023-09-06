USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday and stands tall near the YTD peak. The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, a bullish USD continue to act as a tailwind for the pair. Intervention fears could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY recovers modest intraday losses, climbs back to YTD peak near 147.75-80 region - September 5, 2023
- US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY? - September 5, 2023
- USD/JPY renews yearly high to 147.80 but lacks follow-through amid Japan meddling fears, US data eyed - September 5, 2023