USD/JPY reversed an early dip and rallied around 100-pips from near two-week lows. A goodish pickup in the USD demand turned out to be a key factor behind the bounce. A mildly positive tone around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY recovers swiftly from near 2-week lows, retakes 108.00 mark and beyond - March 30, 2020
- USD/JPY risks further downside – UOB - March 30, 2020
- JPY Futures: Extra appreciation looks unlikely - March 30, 2020