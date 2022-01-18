Japanese Yen Talking PointsUSD/JPY struggles to retain the advance following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision even as the 10-Year U …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Recovery to Persist as Bullish Price Series Remains Intact - January 18, 2022
- USD/JPY back to flat in 114.50 area as safe-haven yen demand outweighs dovish BoJ vibes, higher US yields - January 18, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Rise - January 18, 2022