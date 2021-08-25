USD/JPY refreshes daily high above 110.00 ahead of US data

USD/JPY tracks higher on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD …
