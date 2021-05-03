USD/JPY stays positive around 109.40 during Monday’s Asian session. Friday’s sustained run-up beyond 21-day SMA and the US dollar’s strength propels the quote to flash a three-day winning streak.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY refreshes intraday high above 109.00 amid holiday in Japan, mild risk-on mood
USD/JPY stays positive around 109.40 during Monday’s Asian session. Friday’s sustained run-up beyond 21-day SMA and the US dollar’s strength propels the quote to flash a three-day winning streak.