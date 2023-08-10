The USD/JPY pair prints a fresh monthly high at 144.28 in the New York session after the release of United States inflation data for July. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a 0.2% pace in July, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY refreshes monthly high above 144.00 as US CPI grows at a slower pace - August 10, 2023
- USD/JPY volatile after US CPI, rises back to the 143.80 area - August 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: Phase of bounce could extend towards 146.10 – SocGen - August 10, 2023