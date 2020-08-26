USD/JPY refreshes session lows, around 106.20 region amid softer risk tone

USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day’s strong gains. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on the major. Surging US bond yields, …
