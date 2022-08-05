USD/JPY remains mildly bid while consolidating the previous day’s losses amid pre-NFP anxiety. Japan’s household spending grew, real wages eased in June. Yields snap two-day downtrend but the 10-year, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY regains 133.00 as firmer yields battle recession woes, China-linked fears ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2022
- Does The Pullback In The USDJPY Have Legs? - August 4, 2022
- USD/JPY sees a downside to near 132.00 ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2022