USD/JPY picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s losses amid an inactive session. Japan reports record trade deficit in August, Foreign Investments in Japan Stocks improved. Policymakers resist …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY regains 143.00 amid sluggish yields, Japan’s record deficit, US Retail Sales eyed - September 14, 2022
- Japanese Yen Gained After BoJ Hinted Intervention, What Could this Mean for USD/JPY? - September 14, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears about to pounce as US dollar meets 4-hour resistance - September 14, 2022