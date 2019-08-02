USD/JPY registers biggest single-day drop in two-years, risk-off favor deeper slide

USD/JPY charts biggest single-day drop since May 2017. Trade tensions and risk aversion put a bid under the JPY. Deeper losses likely as Asian stocks are flashing red. USD/JPY pair fell 1.3% on …
