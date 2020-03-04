USD/JPY’s recovery from five-month lows looks to have stalled near 107.50. Yen is drawing offers in Asia as stocks are flashing green. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Rejected at 107.50 after bounce from 5-month lows, Asian equities rise
USD/JPY’s recovery from five-month lows looks to have stalled near 107.50. Yen is drawing offers in Asia as stocks are flashing green. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.