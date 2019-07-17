EUR/USD dropped from 1.1260 to just above 1.1200 overnight. The markets continued to price 31bp of easing at the 31st July meeting though Fed funds futures for 2020 rose about 3bp in implied yield. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities - July 16, 2019
- USD/JPY holds toward weekly highs in opening hour of Tokyo’s trade - July 16, 2019
- CFTC Money Mangers Position Defensively in JPY, Gold, CAD - July 16, 2019