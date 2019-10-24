Credit Suisse discusses USD/JPY tactical outlook and maintains a sell-on-rallies bias in the near-term. “USD/JPY – Plentiful trade headlines keeping risk markets alert, with gyrations ensuring …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains a sell-on-rallies closer to 108.20/40 – Credit Suisse - October 24, 2019
- USD/JPY Sideways Pattern – Brace for a Breakout Pattern - October 24, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback sidelined against Yen, trading near 108.60 level - October 24, 2019