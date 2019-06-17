USD/JPY is currently bid at 108.60, having clocked a high of 108.70 earlier today. Asian stocks are lacking a clear directional bias. US retail sales bettered estimates on Friday but failed to alter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains bid amid mixed action in Asian stocks - June 16, 2019
- USD/JPY: Tokyo open welcomes risk-on amid quiet trading - June 16, 2019
- NZD/USD clings to 0.6500 in search of fresh clues - June 16, 2019