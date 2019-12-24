USD/JPY lacked any firm intraday direction ahead of the Christmas break. Concerns over the US-China relations benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s - December 24, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Choppy between 100/200-HMA - December 23, 2019
- USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ Minutes as risk aversion keeps the driver’s seat - December 23, 2019