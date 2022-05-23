USD/JPY edged lower on the first day of the week amid broad-based USD weakness. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit further losses. The Fed-BoJ policy divergence also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains depressed around 127.60-65 region, downside seems cushioned - May 23, 2022
- Growing With 7.9% CAGR, Global Massage Oil Market Share Will Reach USD 2.58 Bn By 2028: Polaris Market Research - May 23, 2022
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trade Through 126.945 Changes Main Trend to Down - May 23, 2022