Investors discount interest rate hike expectations amid Powell’s comment. USD/JPY moves lower for the fourth straight day on Monday following the consistent downward pressure on the US dollar. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY remains depressed below 113.50 amid weaker US dollar - October 24, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Counter-Trend Sellers May Be Targeting 112.760 Pivot - October 24, 2021
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Investors Want Clarity and Conviction from Federal Reserve - October 24, 2021